Greenville Police Department investigating death of teenager

Nov. 29—The Greenville Police Department has released a statement this afternoon, indicating it is investigating a death of a teenager one week ago:

On November 22, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m. Greenville Police Officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Henry Street in reference to a deceased person. Officers arrived and found a deceased 17-year-old white female at the residence. No further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident can contact Det. Stillwagoner at rstillwagoner@ci.greenville.tx.us or (903) 457-0427.