Greenville Police Department investigating one man shot, killed in fatal shooting

A Greenville man was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at 322 Nichol St., according to a statement released Saturday by the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday, according to the coroner's office.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and are working diligently to obtain more information," the statement said, and the case remains under investigation by the police department and coroner's office.

