Greenville police need help finding wanted man with felony warrant

Greenville police search for a wanted subject with a felony warrant. Officers are requesting help from the public to find the pictured man.

Patrick Flint Junior is wanted on a felony warrant for failure to notify change of address in reference to a sex offense, a spokesperson for the city’s police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.