Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects.

The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10.

The suspects allegedly showed a knife to steal several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

The culprits left in a possible Fiat 500, the spokesperson said.

“The suspect vehicle is a red 2-door with black wheels and the driver’s side headlight is out,” the spokesperson stated.

Authorities are asking the public to contact Detective Reed or Officer Wolfe at 937-548-1103.

Courtesy of Greenville Ohio Police Department
