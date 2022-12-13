Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects
Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects.
The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10.
The suspects allegedly showed a knife to steal several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department stated in a Facebook post.
The culprits left in a possible Fiat 500, the spokesperson said.
“The suspect vehicle is a red 2-door with black wheels and the driver’s side headlight is out,” the spokesperson stated.
Authorities are asking the public to contact Detective Reed or Officer Wolfe at 937-548-1103.