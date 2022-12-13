Greenville Police need help identifying and locating suspects

Greenville Ohio Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects.

The department is currently investigating a late-night robbery that occurred Saturday, December 10.

The suspects allegedly showed a knife to steal several items from the victim, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

The culprits left in a possible Fiat 500, the spokesperson said.

“The suspect vehicle is a red 2-door with black wheels and the driver’s side headlight is out,” the spokesperson stated.

Authorities are asking the public to contact Detective Reed or Officer Wolfe at 937-548-1103.

Courtesy of Greenville Ohio Police Department

