Greenville Police investigating two people stabbed at local motel

Jan. 12—The Greenville Police Department has released a statement indicating it is investigating a Thursday morning incident in which two people were stabbed:

"On January 12, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m. Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to the Economy Inn (5103 I-30) in reference to an assault. Preliminary investigations revealed that two men assaulted each other with knives. Both men were transported to medical facilities for their injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time."