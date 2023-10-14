Greenville police officers and good Samaritans recognized for life-saving action

Oct. 13—The Greenville Police Department recently recognized two residents and two of its officers who swiftly responded to a vehicle fire in September in the 7000 block of Shelby Avenue.

The incident involved a driver of an SUV who suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing him to hit a utility pole and the engine compartment to catch on fire, Chief Chris Smith explained at the Tuesday Greenville City Council meeting.

The officers who responded to the call were Kalan Elia (who was actually still in training at the time of the accident) and Zach Brown, and they were assisted by residents Dyran Ross and Vincent Riggs who pulled over to help in freeing the driver from the vehicle.

"They noticed that the vehicle was full of smoke. They could not even tell if the vehicle was occupied, the smoke was so thick," Smith said. "A few minutes after they got the gentleman out of the vehicle, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames. So, if it wasn't for the actions of these four men and others, it might have had a different outcome."

After explaining what happened and sharing body cam footage of the incident at Tuesday's meeting, Smith presented officers Brown and Elia with Lifesaving Awards, and presented Citizen's Certificates of Merit to Ross and Riggs.

"Too many times, people see something bad and they just keep driving by, but these two gentlemen stopped and did everything they could to assist us," Smith said of Ross and Rigs.

The link to the online video from the meeting is https://fb.watch/nFk3djSwNm/. Chief Smith's presentation and the showing of the body cam footage is at 1:08:50 to 1:12:10.