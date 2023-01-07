Greenville Police seeking information on shooting

Jan. 7—Greenville police were continuing to investigate a Dec. 29 shooting that left one person injured.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 to the 3400 block of Templeton in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a passenger in a white, four-door vehicle had fired upon a residence at the location. One person inside the home was injured and transported to the hospital.

The condition of the victim was not available Friday and the department indicated no further information concerning the shooting would be released due the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Detective Stillwagoner at 903-453-0427.