Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim identified as community struggles with tragedy

The 12-year-old child who was shot and killed by another 12-year-old child in a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School Thursday has been identified as Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson.

The child's identity was released by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the family through a spokesperson.

Jackson died at 1:05 p.m. Thursday of a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of the death was ruled as a homicide, the coroner's report shows. He was shot at 12:20 p.m.

The funeral home location is still pending, the report shows.

Vigils, events and efforts to come to grips with the tragedy began overnight and continued Friday as a bright spring day seemed to belie the emotions that bled across South Carolina.

The child suspected of the shooting was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the fatal encounter, and investigators said they believe the incident was isolated, leaving no threat to others.

Late Thursday, in the last bit of daylight in a church yard in the shadow of Tanglewood, a few people met to pray for healing, the families of the victim and the suspect.

A second, more formal vigil was planned for 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church on Old Easley Bridge Road.

