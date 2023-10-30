Greenville Sheriff's Office provides more details from fatal shootout with deputies, GPD

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office provided additional information on Monday about a shootout that occurred in September at The Trophy Club on Airport Road that left one man dead.

The GCSO uploaded a Critical Incident Community Briefing that included 911 communications, dash cam footage and body cam footage to add context to the Sept. 15 shooting.

Deputies were called to The Trophy Club, an adult entertainment venue at 12:43 a.m. that morning in response to reports a man was discharging a firearm in the parking lot. An officer from the Greenville Police Department also responded to the call at the request of the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, law enforcement engaged the individual and a shooting involving both departments occurred. The subject, Matthew Edward Healey, 57, was injured during gunfire and transported to PRISMA hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m., according to the briefing.

According to a 911 call provided in the video, security personnel at the club called to report an “intoxicated man in the parking lot armed with two guns” and noted he’d already fired one shot before law enforcement arrived. The security guard said they were trying to “keep him cool.”

Lt. Ryan Flood, who spoke on behalf of GCSO during the video briefing, said Healey was seated in a white pickup truck he’d broken into when deputies arrived.

Dash cam footage provided in the video showed a Greenville police officer, business security personnel and Healey in the white pickup briefly before gunfire ensued. For roughly 30 seconds, an exchange of gunfire can be heard during the briefing.

“While it is unknown if the suspect got a shot off, one officer from the Greenville Police Department and one deputy from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office fired their duty weapons in fear of their lives and innocent bystanders,” Flood said during the briefing. “The gunfire exchange continued until the suspect no longer posed an immediate threat to officers and bystanders in the area.”

Another angle was provided in the briefing from one deputy’s body cam footage. Though not much can be seen from the footage, the deputy is heard saying “hey, I fired twice on him” and additional gunfire is heard in the background.

Once the law enforcement deemed the suspect no longer posed a threat, he was secured in handcuffs and provided first aid, Flood said. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased. No law enforcement officers sustained injuries, according to the briefing.

After the incident, two firearms, one 9mm handgun and one semi-automatic pistol, were found in the white pickup Healy was located in. Four additional firearms were found inside his own vehicle and collected as evidence, according to the briefing.

While the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the incident to determine if actions by the GCSO deputy and the GPD officer involved in the gunfire were within the scope of the law, both have been cleared by their respective offices after internal investigations.

“The sole deputy who fired their weapon was justified to use deadly force according to the Sheriff’s Office policy,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said during the community briefing.

According to Sergeant Johnathan Bragg with GPD, the officer involved from their office was also cleared after an internal review and has returned to full duty.

Healey was a dentist based in the Greenville area with Healey Family Dental, located in Taylors. He was a Bob Jones University graduate and received his dental degree from the Medical University of SC in 1992, according to the website. He also served two terms on the Board of Directors of the Greenville Free Medical Clinic.

