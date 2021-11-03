Greenville suspect wanted for attempted murder caught after pursuit, Wake sheriff says

A man wanted for attempted murder charges in Pitt County was apprehended by Wake County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after fleeing and crashing into a utility pole in northeast Raleigh, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Meleec Jocqui Greene, 26, of Greenville, was arrested after a brief pursuit from officers who attempted to make a traffic stop. Greene’s vehicle crashed at the intersection of Gresham Lake and Litchford roads, the Sheriff’s Office said. No other motorists or deputies were injured, according to authorities.

Deputies of the Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team tracked down Greene and were surveilling him in the 5300 block of Old Wake Forest Road while acting on a request for assistance by the Greenville Police Department.

Greene was arrested for speeding to elude, a felony charge and additional traffic offenses.

Greene was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and will be transported by Pitt County authorities to face the attempted murder charges.

The Greenville Police Department did not respond to The News & Observer’s request for more details surrounding the previous charges.

Greene was previously arrested for resisting an officer in a traffic stop in July 2018, a Greenville Police Department arrest report shows.

He was also previously charged in 2014 by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy, according to a Tarboro Weekly news article.