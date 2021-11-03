Greenville suspect wanted for attempted murder caught after pursuit, Wake sheriff says

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·1 min read

A man wanted for attempted murder charges in Pitt County was apprehended by Wake County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after fleeing and crashing into a utility pole in northeast Raleigh, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Meleec Jocqui Greene, 26, of Greenville, was arrested after a brief pursuit from officers who attempted to make a traffic stop. Greene’s vehicle crashed at the intersection of Gresham Lake and Litchford roads, the Sheriff’s Office said. No other motorists or deputies were injured, according to authorities.

Deputies of the Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team tracked down Greene and were surveilling him in the 5300 block of Old Wake Forest Road while acting on a request for assistance by the Greenville Police Department.

Greene was arrested for speeding to elude, a felony charge and additional traffic offenses.

Greene was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and will be transported by Pitt County authorities to face the attempted murder charges.

The Greenville Police Department did not respond to The News & Observer’s request for more details surrounding the previous charges.

Greene was previously arrested for resisting an officer in a traffic stop in July 2018, a Greenville Police Department arrest report shows.

He was also previously charged in 2014 by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy, according to a Tarboro Weekly news article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's jail conditions rival Hannibal Lecter's, her lawyer says

    Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of enabling financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, has endured jail conditions comparable to Hannibal Lecter's in the 1991 film "The Silence of the Lambs," her lawyer said in a court filing on Wednesday. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, offered the assessment as she renewed Maxwell's request for bail ahead of her Nov. 29 trial. "The surveillance rivals scenes of Dr. Hannibal Lecter's incarceration," Sternheim wrote, "despite the absence of the cage and plastic face guard."

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court

    A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

    Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • Scottsdale fugitive Robert Fisher removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

    Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.

  • Police say Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph. This wasn’t an accident. It was an inevitability.

    In a preliminary court hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman painted a picture of a reckless 22-year-old, drunk amid a series of terrible decisions.

  • Cleo Smith: How Australian police found the missing four-year-old

    The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.

  • 'Welcome home Cleo': 4-year-old girl rescued after abduction from Australian campsite last month

    Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and well after being abducted from an Australian campsite more than two weeks ago.

  • Man accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend who he claimed sold her to a sex-trafficking ring, police say

    Police say John Eisenman killed his daughter's boyfriend last year after he learned that he "may have been the one responsible for her sale."

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Man brutally beaten by neighbor says attack was fueled by racism

    "He was just looking at me at the stop sign," Elliot Reed said. "He said, 'You need to get out of this neighborhood because you're making a lot of people nervous."

  • The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Is Already Getting Ugly

    OCTAVIO JONES/GettyFor almost three weeks, scores of Glynn County, Georgia, residents have been questioned during jury selection in the trial for the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery last year.Throughout the messy process, potential jurors have told Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley they already had strong opinions about a case that captured nationwide attention—or else were terrified about rendering a verdict that might have social and legal consequences on the

  • Watch: Video shows suspect jumping off Florida bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van. Aerial footage provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the man plunge into the water as deputies closed in. Read more here.