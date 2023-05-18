Greenville Technical College employee charged with embezzling public money, SLED says

A Greenville Technical College employee has been charged with embezzling public money while she was employed with the school last year.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation at the request of the Greenville Technical College Police Department. SLED determined that 53-year-old Jennifer Leigh Price of Seneca, had allegedly stolen money from the college, according to a news release.

Price, while employed as the bursar for Greenville Technical College, embezzled more than $10,000 of the college’s funds between April 2022 and September 2022, according to the arrest warrant. The exact amount was not reported.

According to the warrant, Price admitted to using the money for everyday living expenses.

Price was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center, officials said. The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Embezzling public funds is a felony under South Carolina law. If she is found guilty, Price could face a fine to be determined by the court and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

A spokesperson for Greenville Technical College could not be reached for comment.