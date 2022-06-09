17-year-old from Greer charged with murder in shooting death of Greenville teen in Lyman

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a Greenville teen.

Nathaniel Xavier Johnson, 18, was found shot at Wild Cherry Circle and Highway 357 early Thursday morning in Lyman, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died, according to the coroner.

Johnson was a recent graduate of Greer High School, according to multiple media outlets.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Later Thursday, Caleb Emmanuel Pietras, 17, was arrested in Greenville County without incident, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Pietras, of Greer, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful weapon of a pistol.

The incident report states Pietras will be charged as an adult "based on the seriousness of his offenses." Pietras will have a bond hearing before a Spartanburg County magistrate Friday at 2 p.m. He is being held without bond.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Coroner: Greenville teen dead after shooting in Spartanburg County SC