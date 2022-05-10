Greenville teen shot to death Saturday in Garland

May 10—A Greenville teenager was among two young people fatally shot Saturday night in Garland.

Jose Damian Garcia, 18, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics transported three other shooting victims to nearby hospitals, where a 17-year-old male from Garland died from his injuries. The others were in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said

Garland police responded about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive. Upon arrival, the officers observed multiple individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the roadway, according to Garland police.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the incident as a murder, according to police. The shooting apparently took place in the vicinity of a party on Magnolia Drive near a vehicle parked on the street.

Two suspects, a 21-year-old man from Garland and a 22-year-old man from Arlington, were reportedly involved in the shooting and arrested at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of Monday morning.

The Garland Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call the department at 972-485-4840.

Garcia's mother, Blanca Garcia, said in a GoFundMe post that Jose was the youngest of her six sons.

"I'm heart broken because my little boy is gone. He just turned 18 May 5th. He was funny, sweet, and he loved to dance. He was a hard worker and was working construction to raise money to attain his residency to see his dad, but unfortunately he left this world with out the chance. Unfortunately, Saturday night he asked permission to hang out with some friends and lost his life. I'm asking all the community for small help, no matter how big or small, to arrange a small funeral for my son."

Garcia's GoFundMe post can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangements-for-damian-on-mothers-day