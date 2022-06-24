Greenville woman charged in connection to fatal shooting of Simpsonville couple

Ansel and Alice Bouchillon were killed in their Simpsonville home and found on June 16.

A 63-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the deaths of a Simpsonville couple who was fatally shot on June 16 in their Hunter Road home.

Sherry Lynne Parker, 63, of Greenville, is charged with accessory after the fact, according to a warrant obtained by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Parker knowingly and willingly deceived them during an investigation that connected her husband, Jerry Willard Yancy, 57, to the double homicide.

Parker's actions were "misdirected, delayed and hindered investigators" during the apprehension of Yancy and discovery of a firearm, which has yet to be recovered, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Yancy was found dead with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted shortly after deputies arrived at the WoodSpring Suites on Orchard Park Drive and identified themselves at his hotel room door, according to a news release.

Ansel and Alice Bouchillon were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in their home on June 16. Investigators identified Yancy as someone who had been doing contract work for the couple and a dispute occurred over the work provided.

Parker is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office and jail records.

An attorney for Parker was not listed in online court records as of Friday.

Neighbors of Ansel and Alice Bouchillon said they would remember them as generous and cheerful.

