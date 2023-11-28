‘Greenway Guardians’ rally to protect Cross Florida Greenway as new power lines are proposed

A Marion County grassroots organization is fighting to preserve land in the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway.

Duke Energy said it needs to set up a new transmission line that would cut right through the State Park, and a group known as the Greenway Guardians is hoping the company will opt for the least intrusive route.

According to Duke, the new transmission line is needed to help meet the current and future needs of the Ocala area. It will also help improve electric reliability, especially during storms.

Several possible routes for the proposed transmission line are being considered, but all pass through a protected area in the Cross Florida Greenway.

Greenway Guardians founder and President Clif Edwards said since September the group has tried to educate the public about Duke Energy’s proposed project.

According to Duke, they must construct an approximately 19-mile transmission line from the Ross Prairie Substation to the Shaw Substation. The new transmission line will be built above ground using steel and concrete poles.

“The Greenway is a 110-mile wildlife corridor. We realize they have to cross it. But there are existing utility transportation corridors that cross it. We would like them to use one of those,” said Edwards.

According to emails between Duke Energy and the Greenway Guardians, the right of way for the project is planned to be about 100 feet wide. That space would need to be cleared to accommodate poles. Once lines go up, regular maintenance would include using herbicides to manage vegetation.

According to Duke, all the products they use are registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and approved by state agencies. However, any chemical use is a big concern for Edwards and other advocates.

The Greenway Guardians especially worry about protected species that call the Greenway their home.

“To erode, degrade, (and) compromise this greenspace is like killing the golden goose,” said Edwards.

Edwards hopes that Duke Energy opts for one route along State Road 200, where there is already a transmission line. Meanwhile, some residents are also concerned about potential impacts on their property.

According to Duke Energy, about 5,000 people were mailed letters telling them they were within 500 feet of a possible route.

Duke Energy’s website says some Easement Agreements could be necessary, as well as potential land acquisitions. However, a spokesperson said that will all depend on the route selected.

Duke Energy Spokesperson Audrey Stasko said the company is prioritizing public input as they decide how the line gets built.

“When we’re thinking about this, we want a route that is minimizing impact to houses, businesses, communities, environments all of those things go into consideration,” said Stakso.

According to Stakso, the company is very early in what will be a lengthy process.

A preferred route will be announced in the summer of 2024, and construction will not begin until 2026.

The Public Comment period for the project ends Thursday, November 30th.

You can download the form here and learn more about the project here.

