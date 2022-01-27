Greenwich Hospital Treating 24 COVID-19 Patients

GREENWICH, CT — According to an update from First Selectman Fred Camillo, COVID-19 numbers are continuing to improve in Greenwich.

Camillo gave a brief update during Thursday's Board of Selectmen meeting and said there were 28 COVID-19 patients being treated as of 10 a.m.

As of 5:15 p.m., that number was down to 24, according to Greenwich Hospital. On Jan. 19, there were 46 patients in-house.

Across the Yale New Haven Health System Thursday morning, Camillo said there were 400 patients being treated, down from 617 reported a week ago.

"All those numbers are coming down dramatically, which is great. We're seeing that all over the country," Camillo said.

Greenwich's mask mandate for town facilities will likely stay in place for February, but if numbers continue to trend down into March, Camillo said that could change.

"We're almost there. In the next few weeks at the end of February, we'll be in a very different place and March is looking much better," Camillo said. "We'll be adjusting policy and probably relaxing the mask mandate for town buildings. Keep your guard up still, but things are going in the right direction."

