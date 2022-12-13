A Greenwich psychologist pleaded guilty to $2.6M in health care fraud. He has to pay it all back.

A psychologist, who previously settled a multi-million dollar health care fraud case out of New York, pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud in Connecticut totaling over $2.6 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Michael Lonski, 71, of Greenwich waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week to health care fraud before U.S. District Judge Sarala Nagala in Hartford.

According to court documents and statements, Lonski, a licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of his home in Old Greenwich alongside another licensed psychologist. Both Lonski and the other psychologist were authorized providers for the Connecticut Medicaid and Medicare programs and other health care benefit programs, federal authorities said.

Lonski was in charge of submitting claims for services allegedly provided by himself and the other psychologist, both in his home office and various skilled nursing facilities in Connecticut.

In pleading guilty, Lonski admitted to billing insurers for services that were not rendered, including billing for patients who were dead, billing for services while he or the other psychologist were out of the country and for services while he was hospitalized, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The total amount of fraudulent claims that occurred between March 2014 and February 2020 reached over $2,651,296, including a loss of over $1,157,292 million to the Medicaid program and over $119,092 to the Medicare program, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

In 2002, Lonski settled a federal lawsuit alleging health care fraud, which the government brought in the Southern District of New York. He agreed to pay $4 million in restitution and was restricted from participating in the Medicare program from April 2003 to November 2007. He was reinstated to the Medicare program around December 2008, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The charge of health care fraud carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. As part of his plea deal, Lonski agreed to pay full restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Lonski was released on bond pending his sentencing scheduled for March 10, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.