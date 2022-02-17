Greenwich Public Schools Will End Mask Mandate March 1

GREENWICH, CT — Beginning March 1, masks in Greenwich public schools will be optional for students and staff.

The Greenwich Board of Education unanimously voted 8-0 during a special meeting on Wednesday night to repeal the district's mask policy.

Connecticut lawmakers recently voted to extend Gov. Ned Lamont's executive orders until Feb. 28, which includes the mask mandate. On March 1, school districts are allowed to set their own policy.

Federal requirements mandate that students must continue to wear masks on buses regardless of the changes to local policy.

Superintendent of Greenwich Public Schools Dr. Toni Jones told the board before the vote that her administration and health team looked at several factors when coming up with a decision, such as protection levels of cloth masks versus N95 masks. Jones said most students and staff wear cloth masks.

The district also looked closely at vaccination percentages. About 95 percent of those age 12-17 are fully vaccinated, and 49 percent age 5-11 have completed their doses, with another 10 percent in the vaccine process, Jones said.

COVID-19 case numbers have also dipped dramatically in recent weeks. According to the district's COVID-19 tracker, new cases peaked at 392 on Jan. 4. The most recent update on Feb. 11 showed 16 new cases.

"We feel like we've got a lot of really good indicators to move in this direction, and I think it's a great step forward and we're very, very hopeful for the rest of the year," Jones said.

But aside from the safety aspect, Jones said the educational component played a big role in lifting the mandate.

"I really feel like we have little kindergartners that were in full remote half of their kindergarten year, and they've been in masks for early childhood time," Jones said. "I feel like from an educational quality standpoint, I do think [the mandate] impedes and doesn't provide the highest level I think we could provide right now."

Jones said there's a fine line between doing what's best for the students, and making sure staff feels supported.

"There are some teachers who are more nervous than others based on either their own health condition, or a health condition perhaps in their household," Jones said.

In a letter to district families Wednesday night, Jones said.

N95 masks will remain available to any staff member that requests one.

Masks remain available for students: N95 masks come in middle school to high school sizes, and PK-5 utilize a disposable mask with a shield, upon request to the school nurse.

COVID self-test kits provided to GPS will be available for staff or students who are symptomatic or experienced a close contact.

High school sports will continue to operate under the most current rules set by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

For those who would like a more cautious approach, the health department and local guidance remind GPS that March 4 is the 10th day following February break for those who want to extend mask wearing. GPS has seen spikes in cases upon returning from vacation travel times.

As of today, quarantine requirements will likely still be in place as per guidance from the local Department of Health and healthcare team (and may require short-term mask requirements)

Jones said just as the district has done throughout the pandemic, it will continue to monitor data on a daily basis and will be prepared to adjust as needed.

She said the district is waiting to hear additional guidance on how to proceed from the Connecticut Department of Health. State officials said this week they are in the process of providing public health guidance in advance of Feb. 28.

Board of Education members overwhelmingly supported the lifting of the mandate, and echoed Jones' sentiments that students' educational needs are paramount.

"I think we're at the point where the educational needs of our students need to be addressed, and those can only be done so with moving forward and taking the masks off," said board member Karen Kowalski.



Board member Michael-Joseph Mercanti-Anthony urged the district to be mindful of the bullying policy, as some students will be in masks and others won't.

"It is of the utmost importance that everyone is able to come to school feeling safe and secure," he said.

Fellow member Cody Kittle agreed with Mercanti-Anthony, and said bullying or ridiculing could "do damage to the cause of mask choice if people aren't respectful of the freedom everyone exercises in making their own choices."

Kittle pushed back on cloth masks, and said there hasn't been "an established causal relationship" between cloth masks and transmission rates.

He added that he hopes the mask debate can be a teachable lesson for students.

"I think this has been a failed experiment. The costs have been greater than the benefits. No one on this call is responsible for that, but I hope that when [students] are older they can look back on this and go, 'Man, deference to bureaucrats and authority figures doesn't always pay,'" he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status.

Board Chair Kathleen Stowe thanked Lamont and Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo for their leadership over the past 23 months.

"I really appreciate all the things they did. I think the leadership at the state and the town level has really allowed us to manage a difficult health situation," she said.

She also thanked GPS staff and students for following the rules that have been in place.

"I think it's time to recognize the progress we've made. We need to reward our students now by giving them a choice," she said. "Hopefully this is a path back to normal."

This article originally appeared on the Greenwich Patch