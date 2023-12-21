Greenwich Village Morton Williams supermarket spared after NYU, city reach deal

A Morton Williams supermarket in Greenwich Village was granted a 13-year stay of execution on Thursday when its landlord, New York University, reached a last-minute deal with the city, capping off a years-long saga of uncertainty and community protest.

According to an eleventh-hour agreement obtained by the Daily News and signed by NYU and the city’s School Construction Authority, the outpost at 130 Bleecker St. will be able to stay in place until at least 2036.

“We could not be happier,” Morton Williams co-owner Avi Kaner told The News. “We are most grateful to the residents of the community who stood up with a grassroots effort to preserve their supermarket.”

The 24-hour store has been a Village stalwart for years and the possibility of its demolition was met with fierce opposition from locals.

The issue dates back to NYU’s controversial 2012 rezoning. During that process, the university agreed to give the property to the SCA if it decided to build a school on the site. In that case, Morton Williams would relocate to the $1.2 billion Paulson Center the university was planning on nearby Mercer St.

While waiting for the SCA to make a decision, NYU went ahead with the Paulson Center — which opened in January 2023 — without including space for a supermarket.

The deal between NYU and the city was extended multiple times and was set to expire Dec. 31, when the SCA would have had to decide if it wanted to build a school or not. If it had, a demolition clause in the Morton Williams lease would have meant the store could have been booted with no clear place to move to.

That possibility stirred outrage in the community. Locals have been fighting to save the supermarket since 2021, when the deal was last extended after the SCA indicated it wanted to build, after all.

Thursday’s news came as a relief to Judith Callet, who co-chairs the Save Our Store campaign and has lived in the Village since 1972.

“We’re ecstatic. It’s something that should’ve been resolved years ago,” she said. “It’s a nice Christmas gift.”

The arrangement also avoids making a Scrooge out of NYU after it failed to make room for Morton Williams in the Paulson Center.

“I think this is a great outcome for the community, for the supermarket, in that it preserves the supermarket’s ability to operate on the site and it preserves the community’s option to have a school built if and when the need arises,” said Kyle Kimball, NYU’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Engagement. “And it’s great for NYU because we have long enjoyed having Morton Williams as a tenant.”

A supermarket has been at that Bleecker St. site for over 60 years, according to Kaner, and was a Grand Union before Morton Williams took over in 2001, opening the week of 9/11.

“We became a very important lifeline to downtown after 9/11,” Kaner said. “Even during the pandemic, when people were fleeing New York City and business tanked, we continued to stay open 24/7.

“So we’ve always been there for the community. We feel as if we’re part of the fabric of the neighborhood, and now the community was here for, us as well.”