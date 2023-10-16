Greenwood County man dies after leading Edgefield County deputies on chase near I-20

Oct. 15—A Greenwood County man died after authorities said he led police on a chase through Edgefield County on Saturday night.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the man as 25-year-old Joseph Robertson of Ninety Six.

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said the chase began when police stopped a 2019 Nissan Maxima inJohnston for a safety check.

Rowland said as police were getting the driver out of the vehicle, the passenger, Robertson, jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

Rowland said Robertson led Johnston police and Edgefield County sheriff's deputies on a chase west on S.C. Highway 23 and turned left on Woodyard Road.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Rowland said Robertson shot multiple shots at deputies as he led them on the chase.

He said Robertson continued toward Aiken at a high rate of speed and continued to shoot at deputies.

He said as Robertson was approaching the westbound ramp at Exit 18 on Interstate 20, he lost control and slid into a dense wooded area.

Ables said two people were taken into custody, but Robertson got away.

He said police formed a perimeter and used bloodhounds to track Robertson.

Ables said while police were searching for Robertson, they heard a gunshot from the woods of the eastbound lane of I-20 and found his body.

Ables said Robertson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and will be autopsied in Newberry on Monday morning.

Rowland said the State Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies provided assistance during the chase.

Rowland said no police fired their weapons and no officers were injured.

Rowland said police recovered the shell casings and the incident is under investigation.