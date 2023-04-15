Greenwood man admits to assault in Bethel fracas with deputies

Apr. 14—PARIS — A Greenwood man accused of assaulting three sheriff's deputies in Bethel earlier this year admitted Friday to two misdemeanors.

Chance M. Bellanceau, 30, pleaded guilty in Oxford County Superior Court to reckless conduct and assault in an incident Jan. 12 at West Bethel Road home where Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man who was out of control.

Bellanceau was accused of assaulting three deputies by throwing saw blades and other items at the officers.

He was charged with felony reckless conduct and four misdemeanors.

On Friday, Bellanceau pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors in an agreement he struck with prosecutors; the other charges were dismissed.

On the first misdemeanor, reckless conduct, he was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with all of that time except for the 90 days he has served in jail.

On the second misdemeanor charge, assault, he was sentenced to six months in jail, with all of that time suspended, according to Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson, who presided over the plea.

After serving his sentence, Bellanceau will be on probation for one year, followed by one year of administrative release.

During that time, he must comply with conditions of his release, including no illegal drugs for which he can be searched and tested at random and no possession of firearms of dangerous weapons for which he can be searched.

He also must undergo psychological counseling and maintain case management services and remain under a psychologist's care and take all prescribed medications.

Deputies had been summoned to the home where Bellanceau was reported as a trespasser, according to authorities.

When an officer attempted to remove Bellanceau from the home, he reportedly resisted, assaulting that officer and throwing a circular saw blade at him, among other items.

The blade struck the officer's gun and broke the attached light, according to court papers.

Two other deputies who arrived at the scene to assist were reportedly assaulted as well.

They used Tasers to subdue Bellanceau and eventually handcuffed him before carrying him off on a stretcher to a Norway hospital.

Bellanceau had slipped and fallen head-first on a window in the mudroom of the home during an earlier struggle with one of the officers, according to court papers.

In a separate case, Bellanceau faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges stemming from a Nov. 13, 2022, call for a disturbance at the Big Apple store on Main Street in Lewiston.

Local police responded to the store, where Bellanceau was reported to have struck one local police officer and spat on a another officer, police said.