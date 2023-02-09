Greenwood man charged with assaulting Lewiston officers

Feb. 8—AUBURN — A Greenwood man accused of assaulting two law enforcement officers was charged Tuesday with a felony and three misdemeanors.

Chance M. Bellanceau, 30, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on a charge of assault on an officer stemming from a Nov. 13, 2022, call for a disturbance at the Big Apple store on Main Street in Lewiston.

Local police responded to the store, where Bellanceau was reported to have struck Officer Enrique Gonzalez and spat on Officer Cory Chamberlain, police said.

The charge involving striking Gonzalez is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The charge involving spitting on Chamberlain carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail as does a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention. A charge of violation of condition of release is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Bellanceau, who is being held at Oxford County Jail in South Paris in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, was also charged in January with assaulting three law enforcement officers at a home in Bethel where the resident called 911 reporting Bellanceau was trespassing and had refused to leave.

At a January court appearance in South Paris, Bellanceau's attorney said his client was seeking to transfer to a mental health hospital from the jail.

Bellaneceau had been on bail for the alleged Lewiston assaults when he was arrested in Bethel for reportedly assaulting three Oxford County Sheriff's Deputies.

In one instance, Bellanceau is accused of flinging a circular saw blade at an officer, striking his handgun.

Two other deputies who arrived at the scene to assist were reportedly assaulted as well.

They used Tasers to subdue Bellanceau and eventually handcuffed him before carrying him off on a stretcher to a Norway hospital.