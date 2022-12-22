Greenwood man charged in Greenville Street shooting that injured woman

Dec. 21—A Greenwood man is facing several charges related to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Aiken that injured a woman.

Jovanni Frank Prysock, 18, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged Dec. 21 with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Greenville Street, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

She is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took Prysock into custody Tuesday and he is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center.

Prysock has no bond.