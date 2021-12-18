Greenwood man charged with manslaughter in Stoneham crash

Dec. 18—SOUTH PARIS — A Greenwood man was charged Friday with manslaughter, stemming from a 2019 fatal crash in Stoneham that killed his wife.

An Oxford County grand jury indicted Terrence G. Gordon, 32, on the felony charge, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

In addition to manslaughter, Gordon was indicted on a felony charge of driving to endanger, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

He is charged with two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, because his two children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Gordon was driving a pickup truck on Oct. 4. 2019, when it slammed into a tree along Main Street in Stoneham.

Gordon's 31-year-old wife, Ashley, was killed in the crash. The couple lived in Bethel at that time.

Oxford County Sheriff's deputies said the couple's two children, who were in the back seat, were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Gordon was not injured.

A section of Route 5 was closed while the crash was reconstructed by the Main State Police.

Investigators believe another vehicle was in the area at the time of the crash.

Stoneham is northwest of Waterford, near the Maine-New Hampshire border.