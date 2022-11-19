Greenwood man found guilty in 2018 murder of Aiken man

Nov. 18—A Greenwood man will serve 35 years in state prison after being convicted in the 2018 death of an Aiken man.

Andrew Tyrone Harrison, 37, of Greenwood, was found guilty and sentenced Thursday to serve 35 years in the murder of Carl Donnelle Boyd, 28, of Aiken, according to Ashley Hammack, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The trial for Harrison began Monday and ended Thursday with a guilty verdict, said Hammack, who tried the case with Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks.

Hammack said Harrison wasn't formally charged until 2020 because he was serving time for a federal charge in Anderson.

Hammack said once Harrison finished his sentence in Anderson, police in Aiken were able to serve arrest warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery and burglary.

On Dec. 20, 2018, police shut down South Boundary Avenue and Powderhouse Road searching for two suspects following a shooting on Cherokee Street in downtown Aiken, the Aiken Standard reported.

Around 4:50 p.m., on the 200 block of Cherokee Street, two unidentified suspects knocked on the door of a residence, the newspaper said.

Police said Boyd answered the door and was shot. He died after being transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

The newspaper reported that the suspects left the scene, but Harrison was located on Banks Mill Road and was arrested on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Harrison has been listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center since Jan. 31, 2020.

He was taken into custody Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.