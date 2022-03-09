Greenwood man found guilty of trying to entice 14-year-old girl for sex

Mar. 9—EAU CLAIRE — A Greenwood man has been found guilty of attempting to solicit a 14-year-old girl online for sex.

But the man was actually corresponding with a male undercover police officer posing as the girl, authorities say.

Ricky A. Doede, 46, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.

Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted sexual assault of a child under age 16 were dismissed but can be considered at sentencing.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will seek no more than five years of probation and six months in jail if the pre-sentence investigation doesn't recommend a prison sentence.

A sentencing date was not set. Doede could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 8, 2020, an Altoona police officer posed as a 14-year-old girl on a social media service.

Doede responded to the undercover officer's post.

After being told she was 14, Doede wanted to know what the girl looked like.

The officer sent an undercover photo of a female.

Doede told the girl he wanted to meet with her the next day for sex and asked her to wear a short dress.

Doede asked for another picture of the girl the following day. The girl reminded Doede she was 14 years old.

Doede also asked the girl if she had ever watched pornography.

In September 2020, Doede again messaged the girl about meeting. He asked the girl if it would be OK for his friends to meet her for sex as well.

One of the friends contacted the girl. When she said she was 14, the friend did not respond.

Doede then messaged the girl and asked if she wanted to hang out and have sexual relations.

The girl asked Doede to pick her up under a bridge in River Prairie Park in Altoona.

Doede said he would take her to his house and then take her shopping the following day.

Doede and the girl arranged a meeting time.

Police found two vehicles registered to Doede.

Police conducted a traffic stop when one of the registered vehicles approached the meeting site. Doede was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Doede admitted he was traveling to Altoona to meet with an underage girl, but denied knowing her exact age.

Doede claimed they planned to hang out, but acknowledged that they likely would have had sexual contact.

Doede denied ever doing anything like this before.

Doede said he was lonely and was just looking for people to talk to.