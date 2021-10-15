Greenwood man indicted on drug charges in Franklin County

Oct. 15—FARMINGTON — A Greenwood man was indicted Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and drug possession stemming from a traffic stop in Wyman Township in February 2020.

Terrence G. Gordon, 32, formerly of Bethel, was charged by a Franklin County grand jury with one count of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating bail.

Gordon was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a defective headlight and a loud exhaust on Feb. 22, 2020, according to Maine State Police Trooper Randy Hall's affidavit filed last year at a Farmington court. A U.S. Border Patrol agent's dog detection dog was alerted to the passenger door and trunk.

Inside the passenger door, Hall reportedly found 49 ecstasy pills and behind the driver's seat he found a pill bottle with used needles, crystal methamphetamine and heroin, according to the court document.

Gordon was on bail for an unrelated matter with conditions stating he was not to commit a criminal act and not use or possess illegal drugs. The conditions also included he submit to random searches and drug testing.

A conviction for the drug trafficking charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. Conviction for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. Conviction for violating release conditions is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.