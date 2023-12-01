Greenwood man who shot at cops found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Maryland

The 27-year-old fugitive who ran from police in Greenwood after exchanging gunfire with troopers on Tuesday night was found dead in Maryland on Thursday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.

State police said Brian Holben, who shot at state troopers and fled into the woods earlier this week, was found by officers in a camper in Maryland on Thursday at 4 p.m. Delaware troopers, along with Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, tried to get Holben to surrender, according to police.

Holben refused and barricaded himself inside, police said. When officers eventually entered the camper, they said they found Holben dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neither Holben nor any officers were injured when shots were fired in Greenwood on Tuesday, police said. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is completed, as is protocol.

