Greenwood Park Mall shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman armed with rifle, magazines

The gunman and three other people are dead after a shooting inside Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison reported, and two people are injured.

A lone adult male with a long gun was responsible for the attack, he said. Police haven't released his name or a motive.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Ison said. Police believe an armed bystander "observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter."

The mall patron who shot the man with the rifle was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County, Indiana, he said.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison said.

One of the wounded was a 12-year-old girl with a minor injury.

The other victims ranged in age from early 20s to 30, and all but one were female.

The shooting happened around the mall's 6 p.m. closing time; the first emergency calls were received at 6:05 p.m.

A bomb squad was called because an unattended backpack − later declared harmless ‒ was found in the bathroom near the food court. The FBI, ATF, Department of Homeland Security and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

“You are seeing the best that public safety has to offer right now behind us," Chris Bailey, IMPD assistant chief, said at the scene. "We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city.”

Chris Roy, assistant manager of the mall's Van’s shoe store, was working Sunday when he saw people running through the hallway, away from the food court, just before closing.

“So, I jumped over the counter, locked the door, gathered my associates and other managers at the back door,” said Roy, 30.

They hadn’t heard gunshots, but Roy said they saw enough people running to not ask questions. Through the back door they huddled in an interior hallway with about 40 or 50 other people – mostly customers from other stores, Roy said. That hallway didn’t have an exterior exit, so they waited for police to come clear them, he said. Roy and another man tried to keep everyone calm, but occasional footsteps on the other side of one of the connecting doors sent panic through the group.

“We just instructed everybody to keep quiet,” he said.

After 10 or 15 minutes, police cleared them from the hallway and escorted them out of the mall.

Roy said he hadn’t called anyone while he was waiting in the hallway, but he did once he was out and safe.

“I called my mom.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers issued a statement Sunday night: "This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."

Greenwood is a city of about 60,000 just south of Indianapolis in Johnson County.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, tweeted this response to the shooting: "Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall."

The Greenwood Park Mall is one of nine Simon Property Group malls in Indiana. Located at the intersection of U.S. 31 North and County Line Road, it has more than 130 indoor and outdoor restaurants and shops. IndyStar has reached out to the company for comment.

Reporter Alexandria Burris contributed.

