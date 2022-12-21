The Greenwood Police Department and the FBI will provide an update at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the mass shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall in July.

The shooting, carried out by a 20-year-old man in the mall's food court, killed three people and injured two others. The rampage ended quickly, as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, an armed bystander, shot and killed the gunman. The Johnson County Coroner's Office ruled the shooter was shot eight times, none of the wounds being self-inflicted.

Police said the shooter brought two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition to the mall that day. Officials said he entered the food court bathroom just before 5 p.m. and remained there for about an hour. About 6 p.m., he left the bathroom and began firing.

Pedro Piñeda, 56, and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Piñeda, 37, were among those killed. Victor Gomez, 30, was also among the deceased. A 12-year-old girl had a minor back wound and a 22-year-old woman had a leg wound. Both survived.

More:Here are the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting

A motive behind the shooting has not been announced. The FBI also has been investigating a laptop found inside a running oven at an apartment where the gunman lived. Police searched the residence hours after the shooting. In August, FBI officials said the laptop's hard drive was too damaged to retrieve any data on it. The FBI was still working to recover data from the shooter's cellphone that was dropped in a toilet inside the food court bathroom.

This article will update.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood police, FBI provide update into mall shooting