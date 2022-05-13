Greenwood police: Officers ruled 'lawful' in shooting of woman who drove car at them

A woman fatally shot in March by Greenwood police officers had high levels of methamphetamine in her system as she led police on a pursuit then barreled toward officers with her vehicle in the department’s parking lot, according to new details from the Greenwood Police Department.

Monica Vaught was pursued by police the night of March 29 shortly after officials say the 49-year-old did not pull over on South Madison Avenue by officers who were responding to a 911 call about a suspected intoxicated driver.

A video summary from Greenwood police released on Friday depicting the pursuit and shooting, compiled with body camera footage, showed Vaught led officers on a chase through the city’s downtown after 11:15 p.m.

An officer's body camera footage shows Vaught at one point struck a utility pole on South Meridian Street, and as police surrounded her car, she accelerated away.

The pursuit ended in the Greenwood Police Department’s parking lot. Security camera footage from the lot shows police blocked the exits with their vehicles. Shortly after Vaught pulled into the department, her car is seen on Officer Ben Louzon’s body camera footage reversing into his patrol vehicle. Louzon gets out of his car and orders Vaught to exit the vehicle.

“She just rammed me,” Louzon is heard repeating.

In the next several minutes, Vaught’s white car is seen winding throughout the lot.

At one point, surveillance footage showed two patrol cars boxed her car in near a parking space. An officer attempted to break her driver's window while the vehicle was still, but police said a tint material prevented it from fully shattering.

At the same time, officers placed spike strips near Vaught’s front and rear tires that flattened the passenger side tires. Vaught then reversed and rammed into the patrol car behind her, which allowed her to maneuver away, surveillance footage shows.

Police said she then accelerated toward Officer Louzon, who fired his gun at the car along with Officer Elijah Allen. Police said it’s unclear if Vaught was struck by the first round of gunfire as she continued to drive around the parking lot.

Story continues

Vaught circled the parking lot once more, surveillance footage shows, in the direction of Officer Zane Hennig and Sgt. Brandon Cox.

Both policemen fired at the car, striking Vaught. Her car came to a stop on a grassy area in the lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a news conference the day after the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison called it a "sad situation all the way around."

"A woman lost her life. That’s a mother, daughter, the family no longer has. The four officers involved have to live with that for the rest of their life," he said at the time.

Greenwood police on Friday said Vaught's toxicology report she had methamphetamine in her system, along with amphetamine and cannabinoids.

Officers Louzon, Allen, Hennig and Sgt. Cox have returned to work since being on administrative leave while the department conducted an internal investigation. Greenwood police on Friday said the Investigation Division determined the officers acted lawfully in the pursuit and shooting.

A separate investigation by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office also ruled the officers’ actions as lawful, according to police.

The department’s Conduct Review Board, which also investigated the shooting, found two policy violations in its review. One officer failed to turn his body camera on until several minutes after they arrived, the board determined. The board said this was the officer’s first violation, and ruled it was an “oversight” during a “very chaotic scene.” The officer received a counseling form.

The board also said an officer jeopardized their own safety by standing in the potential path of a moving vehicle. The board determined this as a training issue versus disciplinary problem. The officer is required to complete a policy review, attend a course about physiological factors that officers experience during high-stress incidents and attend a traffic stop safety course.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood police: Officers ruled 'lawful' in shooting of Monica Vaught