Greenwood teen faces murder count in Memorial Day shooting death of Graniteville teen

Jun. 14—Police have made an arrest in the Memorial Day shooting death of a Graniteville teen.

Jaden Mitchell, 18, of Greenwood was taken into custody June 13 for the shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Williams of Graniteville, according to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Mitchell was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to warrants.

Police expect to make additional arrests, the release said.

On May 29, police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Redd Street and Tennessee Avenue where they found a vehicle parked in front of the roadway with Williams inside.

When police arrived, they saw bullet holes in Williams' vehicle, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Williams was taken to an area hospital and died.

An arrest warrant said Mitchell was armed with a pistol and shot the vehicle Williams was driving. Williams was struck once while two passengers — a 23-year-old and a juvenile — had to duck to avoid gunfire, warrants said.

According to court records, Mitchell was expelled from Greenwood High School for the 2022-23 school year for a fight at an August 2022 school-sponsored jamboree.

Mitchell was one of many people who were arrested after the jamboree, the Greenwood Index-Journal reported.

Mitchell was also expelled from the Aiken County Public School District.

Police asked that anyone with information on the case call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip/.