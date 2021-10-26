Greer, SC man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants trial, rejects initial plea deal

A South Carolina man who arrested by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots rejected an initial plea offer Tuesday from federal prosecutors.

William “Robbie” Norwood III, who attended a Tuesday afternoon hearing by a virtual connection, is for the present choosing to go to trial, said his lawyer, Peter Cooper.

“It looks like the trial side,” Cooper told U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Norwood, of Greer, was arrested in February and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

Norwood stole a body armor vest and helmet belonging to the U.S. Capitol Police, according to a July 28 indictment in his case. They had a combined value of less than $1,000, the indictment said.

A complaint in his case said Norwood was turned in to the FBI by a person who was connected to a text message group chat that Norwood sent texts to before and after the Capitol riots. In the texts, Norwood discussed what he did at the Capitol. Other evidence concerning Norwood includes video surveillance from inside the Capitol, the complaint said.

“In the nine months since Jan. 6, more than 650 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 190 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.