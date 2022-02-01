Greer woman gets $700,000 settlement after being shot by Anderson County deputies in 2020

A Greer woman was awarded a $700,000 settlement after she was mauled as a teenager by a police dog and shot several times in 2020, according to her attorneys.

The then-16-year-old was shot several times by deputies while hiding in a wooded area following a police pursuit.

In announcing the settlement, her attorneys said she had been shot five times with injuries to her including shattered bones.

Bryan Keith Hamilton and the young woman were pulled over, fled and crashed into a taxi near the Lowe's on State 24 in Anderson County on Aug. 11, 2020.

They ran to a hilly wooded area. The young woman's parents and attorneys have said Hamilton, five years her senior, threatened her.

A police dog was released, Hamilton shot himself with the only bullet he had on him and deputies fired numerous shots, some of those hit the young woman and the police dog died of injuries from deputy's bullets.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has cleared the deputies involved in the shooting of any wrongdoing, according to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The Independent Mail filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2020 to learn more about the shooting.

The shooting was initially described by Sheriff Chad McBride as an ambush on his deputies. He later walked that back but emphasized that he would have made the same decision in the moment.

The settlement was announced Tuesday afternoon in a statement from the Strom Law Firm and cites attorneys Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers and Jessica Fickling.

In the statement, Fickling said the settlement should be a wake-up call for the Sheriff's Office and a critique of their decision to fire their weapons without a clear target, including striking their own dog.

"Any person applying for a hunting license knows not to shoot at something you can't see. It isn't too much to ask for law enforcement to abide by the same standard."

The settlement has not been reflected in online court records. Fickling confirmed the settlement in a phone call with The Greenville News and Independent Mail.

Story continues

She said the woman who received the settlement and her family wished to move on and declined a request for an interview with the family.

"She got frightened, like any 16-year-old girl would," her father, Josh Starzyk, told the News and Mail in 2020. "In the very end, she just assumed they (deputies) would help her. They did anything but."

Sgt. J.T. Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said he is aware of the statement from the law firm and the Sheriff's Office issued a statement that says insurance companies made a decision Tuesday about the August 2020 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greer woman shot by Anderson County deputies in 2020 gets settlement