Greer woman was killed in Canebrake home by pianist, Greenville sheriff says

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has charged 29-year-old Zachary David Hughes with murder in the death of Christina Larain Parcell, who was found dead in her Canebrake subdivision home in Greer in October.

Hughes has been accused of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to warrants from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Parcell, 41, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis told reporters during a press conference Thursday that investigators are still trying to determine a motive. Lewis did say that Parcell was targeted.

"We don't know why. We don't know what his motive really was," Lewis said. "We will take this case as far as it goes."

Hughes turned himself in to authorities late Wednesday. He has no prior criminal record in South Carolina.

"It doesn't look like he has any criminal history," Lewis said.

Hughes is a professional concert pianist who traveled the country to perform, according to the sheriff and a website promoting his work.

The website describes Hughes' background.

"Digging fencepost holes and wrestling rams was as familiar a daily experience for him as dissecting Bach Fugues and scaling Beethoven sonatas, and to this day he values the early connection he formed with nature and hard work," the website says. "Being homeschooled afforded him ample practice time, and his early love of piano was only rivaled by an infatuation with J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Free time not spent practicing piano was employed crafting wooden replica swords from the LOTR books and movies and taking them into the Appalachian woods to do battle with the forces of darkness."

