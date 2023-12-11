Greg Bassett, Salisbury Independent editor and longtime Daily Times editor, dies at age 63

Greg Bassett, founding editor of the Salisbury Independent and former executive editor of The Daily Times, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2023. He was 63.

Bassett joined The Daily Times in 1987 as a reporter and rose to the role of executive editor before departing Gannett in 2013, and in 2014 launched The Independent for INI.

A life dedicated to journalism and Delmarva

In his first column for the Salisbury Independent, per the newspaper, he wrote about his love of journalism and the city of Salisbury.

“In October 1960, I was born in Peninsula General Hospital on South Division Street in Salisbury,” he wrote in the first edition. “In October 1999, I was named managing editor of The Daily Times. From my new office, across from Peninsula Regional Medical Center, I could look out and see the window of the hospital room where I was born. In the span of 39 years, my life had managed to cross just a city street.”

He was a graduate of Wicomico High School and then the University of Maryland.

He became the editorial page and front page editor of the Daily Times before leaving Salisbury for an assistant news editor role with Thomson Newspapers’ Washington bureau.

Bassett also worked for The Capital in Annapolis as an assistant city editor for two years before returning to Salisbury in 1999 to take the job of managing editor at The Daily Times.

“Serving as editor of my hometown newspaper was the fulfillment of my lifetime ambition,” he said in his first column with the Independent. “I believed then, as I do now, the value of sharing important news events, telling the people stories that make any town unique, helping to identify community problems and in offering a forum where readers and citizens can suggest and weigh solutions.”

At the time of his death, he was managing editor of INI’s Maryland publications, which included the Salisbury Independent, Dorchester Banner and the Crisfield-Somerset County Times, as well as BaytoBayNews.com.

Daily Times co-workers share their appreciation of Greg Bassett

Greg Bassett

As news of his death spread around Salisbury on Sunday night, tributes came pouring in from his former employees with The Daily Times.

"Greg was a true small town journalist in the best sense of the word. He was my first boss when I moved to Salisbury back in 2003 and I learned a lot from him," said current DelmarvaNow planning editor Kamleshkumar Desai. "Even after he left The Daily Times, he had the great habit of periodically popping up in my email inbox for a quick hello and to bring a smile to my day. Greg will be missed.”

"Greg and I first crossed paths in 2000, when he had just returned to The Daily Times, and I was headed down to Macon, Ga., where I worked for 10 years before returning to Salisbury myself," said Keith Demko, current local editor of The Daily Times/DelmarvaNow. "Through the years, the things that always stood out to me about Greg were not only his love of journalism and the city of Salisbury, but also just his friendship to all who knew him."

"Greg mentored many young journalists throughout his career. In fact, he was my editor for a decade," said Laura Benedict Sileo, former executive editor of The Daily Times from 2019-23 and currently Director of Agriculture Communications with UMES Extension. "His insight shaped my newsroom ethics every day of my 21 years at The Daily Times. His heart was that of a true journalist. He was dedicated to bettering his home on the Eastern Shore — the community he loved."

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Greg Bassett, Salisbury Independent editor, dies at age 63