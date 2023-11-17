Greg Brockman quits OpenAI after abrupt firing of Sam Altman

OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman.

"I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We've ben through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible," wrote Brockman in a message to OpenAI team. "But based on today's news, I quit. Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity."

OpenAI earlier said that Brockman was stepping down as chairman of the board, but will remain at the firm. Brockman, who co-founded OpenAI with Altman, is a close confidant of the former OpenAI chief executive.

OpenAI, Brockman and Microsoft, which is not on the board of the startup but owns roughly half of the company, remain tightlipped about what led to the ouster of Altman from the startup, whose large language model kickstarted / supercharged the AI race. The pair's exit has sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley. Altman has been the public face of the startup, which not only is widely estimated to be leading the current AI race but has in less than a year also assumed the position of kingmaker for countless other startups that are building atop of OpenAI's offerings.

Earlier on Friday, OpenAI said Altman had left the firm after losing the confidence of the board. OpenAI said Altman was leaving the firm after a "deliberative review process" by the board" concluded that he was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board, which hindered "its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

More to follow.