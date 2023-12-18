Greg Cote Show podcast: Juju Gotti from Le Batard Show joins Greg for a revealing 1-on-1 conversation

The latest Greg Cote Show episode, out now, is a special one as Juju Gotti joins me for an intimate and revealing 1-on-1 conversation.

Juju discusses how hearing me on the Le Batard Show changed his life -- and led him to get a tattoo of me, which in turn led the show to contact him and eventually hire him. He talks about his role on the show and what’s next. Juju also discusses very openly his battles with mental health challenges, and the “shame” in his life that he carries with him and has not yet found a way to get past.

This is our 198th episode overall (and 52nd of 2023) and we welcome you back as always, our pod family.

Also on the new show:

▪ Greg, Chris and Yeti discuss the Dolphins’ Sunday game against the Jets; Chris’ Cesta Cyclones reaching the jai-alai championship game; and Greg’s near-personal-best game in bowling.

▪ We announce (hopefully) the contest rules for listeners to win The Pride Of a Lion, Greg’s new book with Ron Magill.

▪ Trying to solve the Mystery of the Calmly Crystal. Who sent the lovely gift to Greg anonymously?

▪ Greg shares his Top 5 Better Sportsperson of the Year candidates for 2023 than Sports Illustrated’s choice of Deion Sanders.

▪ Greg shares a sign of old age.

▪ New Dad Jokes (with punchlines stolen by Chris?) and a new Three Facts Jack!

