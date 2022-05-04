Greg Garrison declares victory against Lee Buckingham in HamCo GOP prosecutor primary

Greg Garrison trounced long-time term incumbent D. Lee Buckingham in the Republican primary for Hamilton County prosecutor, riding a promise to chase criminals from the county and capitalizing on his name recognition in GOP circles.

“I couldn’t sit by and watch,” the 74-year-old former conservative talk show host and one-time deputy prosecutor said in a news release. “There are crimes in our county that are not getting prosecuted. There are felons on the streets who should not be. And with the growth of the county, inevitably that will lead to an increase in crime.”

See other Hamilton County results.

With all 217 precincts reporting, Garrison had captured 59.2% of the vote, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.

Garrison's notoriety as a radio host and acquaintance with GOP stalwarts, including former Vice President Mike Pence, likely gave him a boost. Pence donated $10,000 to the campaign, in addition to holding a fundraiser that the county party chairman said could have raised $50,000.

Buckingham, conversely, had faced a primary challenge only once in his three other successful runs for office, seldom needed to fundraise and never had a general election foe.

The horseback riding, outspoken Garrison also built a name and reputation in the 1990s as a tough deputy prosecutor in Marion County. He was on the team that help convict boxer Mike Tyson of rape. Afterward, he began a radio show that ran for 20 years on WIBC. In that time he developed a friendship with Pence and interviewed political leaders.

Garrison, who has a personal injury law practice in Carmel, credited support from police officers with helping him to victory.

“I’ve been prosecuting felons around the state for nearly 50 years,” he said in the news release. “I have built a working relationship with law enforcement over the years, and I have earned their trust. Many can recall back in the 90’s when it was said that I wouldn’t be able to put Mike Tyson behind bars. I did.”

The Fishers Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Garrison, the Hamilton County sheriff’s FOP stayed neutral, and the Carmel and Noblesville FOP backed Buckingham.

Buckingham, 56, worked as a deputy prosecutor for 15 years before winning the office 12 years ago, and said this was the first time he needed to campaign since.

At the campaign filing deadline, Garrison reported raising $31,360 with $12,418 on hand and Buckingham had $26,442 raised with $11,557 on hand. But Garrison’s total didn’t include receipts from the Pence fundraiser, which had a top ticket of $5,000.

Buckingham, during the campaign, cited as accomplishments the formation a drug court, a sexual assault team and domestic violence task forces in the prosecutor’s office, as well as a high conviction rate for murders. Buckingham said his office was the first to convict a drug supplier in an overdose death after a new state law was passed in 2018. The Court of Appeals of Indiana recently reversed the decision April 7.

Garrison criticized Buckingham for allegedly neglecting to pursue convictions in a handful of violent crimes, which Buckingham refuted by saying that either other law enforcement agencies prosecuted them or there was no evidence to bring charges.

Garrison's friendship with Pence drew attention in 2015 when he was implicated in a fist fight in Indianapolis.

Someone fitting Garrison's description pulled out a “Pence Must Go," lawn sign in Lockerbie Square and got into a fight with the homeowner. Pence was the governor at the time. The resident said the man sped away in an SUV that police matched to a vehicle owned by Garrison.

The complainant never pursued charges against Garrison or positively identified him and Garrison has never commented on the incident.

Garrison said he planned to make Hamilton County, which has one of the lowest crime rates in Indiana, even safer.

“My plan is to build a stronger group of deputy prosecutors. The next generation of prosecutors in Hamilton County need to be trained now,” Garrison said. "I want it to be well known that Hamilton County is the last place you want to commit a felony.”

No Democrats ran in the primary.

IndyStar reporter Kayla Dwyer contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greg Garrison declares victory in HamCo GOP prosecutor primary