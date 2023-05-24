Greg Gutfeld Lauds ‘Heroic’ Teacher Who Slept With 16-Year-Old Student

Fox News

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld isn’t bothered that a 38-year-old teacher allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student—he’s just upset that she might go to jail for it.

“I’m sorry, come on! 16 years old? I would have died for that,” Gutfeld said during Monday’s edition of Gutfeld!

Katherine Timpf, one of Gutfeld’s co-hosts, disagreed.

“Again, I am vehemently against banging kids,” Tumpf said. “I can’t believe how many times I’ve had to say that just sitting in this chair.”

Tracy Vanderhulst, a math teacher at Yucaipa High School in California who was named the school’s “teacher of the year” in 2017, was arrested and charged with statutory rape on Thursday after police said she slept with a 16-year-old student.

Authorities believe “there may be additional victims,” according to a news release.

But Gutfeld wasn’t thinking about the victims while taping his eponymous Fox News show Monday. He was thinking about a Van Halen song.

“A 16-year-old boy with a hot teacher,” he said. “I mean, what was the Van Halen Song? ‘Hot For Teacher,’ that was written about this. It wasn't about, hey, let's have a responsible relationship with someone close to my age.”

He went on to laud the teacher even further as a “hero”—but only because of the gender dynamics at play.

“Am I right to say that it is an unfair comparison to do the female to male teacher? Like a male teacher, 38-year-old—creepy. Female—heroic,” Gutfeld said.

“You’re disgusting,” Timpf shot back.

Vanderhulst’s bail was set at $30,000—though it’s unclear if she is still in custody.

“I don’t condone it, I just envy it,” Gutfeld finished by saying. “I’m not saying it’s right, I’m just saying, ‘Why not me?’”

