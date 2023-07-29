Greg Gutfeld Suggests Trump Can Destroy Surveillance Video For Dumbfounding Reason

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Friday severely downplayed new charges alleging that former President Donald Trump attempted to destroy evidence in his classified documents case. (Watch the video below.)

“What’s wrong with that?” Gutfeld said on “The Five.”

Gutfeld’s tone didn’t appear to match the gravity of the accusations.

New charges filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith allege that Trump ordered the deletion of a computer server with incriminating security camera footage from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where Trump stashed the secret files.

A superseding indictment alleges that Trump and valet Walt Nauta, both of whom have pleaded not guilty, as well as a third person now charged, property manager Carlos De Oliveira, attempted to “delete security camera footage at the Mar-a-Lago Club to prevent the footage from being provided to a federal grand jury.”

But Gutfeld didn’t think the charges were a big deal because of ... ownership?

“What are they about, surveillance cameras? What’s wrong with that?” he said. “What’s wrong with — like, are those yours? Why can’t you clear them? I don’t understand that.”

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld on the latest charges against Trump:



"Surveillance cameras? What's wrong with that? Are those yours? Why can't you clear them? I don't understand that." pic.twitter.com/VuUZAMKCnj — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 28, 2023

Gutfeld, who angered the White House with a “horrid” Holocaust comment earlier in the week, was set straight by people on Twitter (being rebranded as X) for his latest controversial remark.

“Greg doesn’t know how evidence works,” one user wrote. “Like if they’re YOUR clothes with blood on them, and there’s an open investigation into your missing spouse, why can’t YOU throw YOUR own clothes away? What a witch hunt.”

Another tried to explain in similar fashion: “This blood-soaked knife? What’s wrong with that? It’s *my* knife. Why can’t I throw it away? I don’t understand that.”

NBC justice correspondent Ken Dilanian said the new charges carry overtones of Richard Nixon and the Mafia.

