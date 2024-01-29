Greg James's reality show axed after one season

Greg James's reality show Rise and Fall has been cancelled after just one season at Channel 4.

Premiered in March last year, the class-based reality TV competition won't get a second season following first chapter's final episode aired in April.

The news was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the network amid reports of Channel 4 planning to make 200 staff redundant, with those in commissioning expected to be part of the cuts (via Deadline).



Channel 4

"Rise and Fall was a great show that we were very proud of and attracted strong audiences, but Channel 4 is all about the new and we want to make space for the next great new reality idea," the spokeswoman said in a statement shared by Deadline.



"We would like to thank Greg and the talented team who made such a hugely fun and innovative show."



From the creators of The Traitors, the show saw 16 contestants being divided between Rulers and Grafters.

The Rulers lived in an opulent penthouse and made all the decisions, while the group of Grafters were relegated to the basement, working hard to complete a series of challenges in order to build a cash prize fund only the Rulers can win.

"Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, but only one Ruler can win the prize fund at the end of the game. Who rises and who falls will be decided by the other Players," the logline explained.

Channel 4

Speaking about the show when it was first announced, James shared his excitement at the prospect of helming the programme.

"I've been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of," the radio presenter said last year.

"It's an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV. It's very exciting to launch something brand new on Channel 4 and I can't wait to see how it all plays out. Let the power struggle begin."

All 18 episodes of Rise and Fall season 1 are available for catchup on Channel 4.

