Greg Jordan: Being cautious is all we can do when winter storms arrive

Jan. 18—I try to head north and spend time with family whenever the calendar has a three-day weekend on it. We spend the next four days making up for the day we lost, but a long weekend is a good time to get away.

Well, it's a good time to get away if the forecast isn't predicting snow and icy conditions.

I called my mom last Friday and she immediately urged me to stay home. Her sister, my Aunt Shirley, had told her that she didn't think getting out on the roads was a good idea, either.

Like it or not, I decided I had to forgo home cooking and stay home. The weather forecast was predicting snow, but how bad could it get? The weather didn't seem all that bad Saturday and I toyed with the idea of heading to mom's house anyway.

Then a messy Sunday arrived and Monday was even worse. A fine and relentless snow fell all day.

A snowplow passed my apartment and cleared the road a bit.

About an hour or so later, another plow came by and cleared the road again. I realized that the plow drivers were trying to stay ahead of the snow.

And I realized that mom and Aunt Shirley were right. If I had come up that Saturday, the weather would have forced me back to Mercer County by early Monday morning.

The snowy roads would have made that an interesting drive, kind of like the old Chinese curse, "May you live in interesting times."

I've made the admission that gives many teens nightmares. I admitted that my elders were right and I was wrong.

Without my mom and aunt's warnings, I could have gotten myself into a real mess. Appalachian weather is unpredictable.

I've literally driven in and out of storms with the same abruptness of stepping from one room to another.

When snow arrives, it arrives suddenly and can leave you stranded. I remember years ago when I was visiting Aunt Shirley at her old home. Dad was there and we got to talking in the kitchen. I think about an hour passed before either of us thought to look out the kitchen window.

The landscape was smothered with snow. Within an hour, the snow had gone from a flurry to a full-blown winter storm. There must have been about 5 inches of snow on the ground and more was coming.

Dad and I got into his pickup truck and we headed home. Fortunately, we had noticed the change in time to get back without too much trouble.

The storm that hit during Martin Luther King Jr. Day could have been worse, but a lot of people heeded the weather forecast and actually stayed home instead of braving the elements.

There were some wrecks, but they consisted of classic fender benders and vehicles sliding into a ditch. That happened to me years ago and it's easier than one might think. I was driving slowly, but suddenly I was spinning around and going off the road.

Fortunately, my car wasn't damaged and I manage to drive out. I had a new respect for winter driving after the mishap.

I've also had a mishap that came about because I was driving too fast in poor conditions. I was heading for my sister Karen's home in North Carolina when I reached Wytheville, Va. Interstate 77 was covered with slush and I had decided that I needed get off at the next exit and wait for the snowplows to do their work.

Well, I didn't decide soon enough. I spun out and went into a ditch.

Luckily, no other cars were near me, but this made me hate winter.

I now realize that all I can do when a winter storm hits is either stay home or plan my drives very carefully. There are places I try to avoid like Crumpecker Hill on Route 460 and sections of New Hope Road.

That doesn't leave a lot of options, so I pick what I think will be the best route given the circumstances. Being cautious is all we can do when winter weather hits the region.

Greg Jordan is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com

