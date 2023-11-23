Greg Jordan: Thanksgiving with the family: Turkey, leftovers and no long lines

Nov. 23—Today is Thanksgiving. If everything worked out according to plan, I made it to my mom's house and I'm getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. Mom orders it and then goes to pick it up the day before Thanksgiving.

She says by the time she bought a turkey and all the fixings needed for a turkey dinner, she might as well have brought it at a restaurant.

One year we had a rotisserie chicken instead of a turkey, and that worked out just as well if not better than going through all that hassle. I've seen cooked and ready-to-serve turkey breasts at local delis, so we're not the only ones taking an early route to Thanksgiving dinner.

When I was growing up, cooking up Thanksgiving dinner was a major operation in everybody's home.

Both my mom and dad grew up in the same West Virginia town, so that meant two sets of grandparents in the same town. We had Thanksgiving dinner with my grandma and then another with my mawmaw. We often had ham as well as turkey plus homemade stuffing, homemade pumpkin pies, gravy and all the trimmings.

There were also times when Thanksgiving dinner also became a family reunion and we would meet at one of my aunt's homes. Everyone would bring a covered dish that formed a really nice Thanksgiving buffet.

We still have reunions and get togethers, but there are times when the fact everybody is spread out across the state makes doing that more difficult.

My sister's family lives down in North Carolina, so getting together is reserved for Christmas. Mom and I have Thanksgiving dinner and sometimes other relatives join in. The fact we get the dinner from a restaurant makes the day less frantic.

There's no last-minute realization that something's missing and a dash to a grocery store that's probably closed.

After Thanksgiving dinner comes the traditional dealing with the leftovers. I don't mind leftovers at all; in fact, I look forward to them.

Turkey sandwiches are a favorite of mine and mom always makes plenty of stuffing — well, she reenforces the restaurant stuffing by adding more celery and some oysters — plus one of my aunts bakes homemade rolls that are perfect for small sandwiches. And she bakes a pumpkin pie that doesn't have the gobs of sugar found in those restaurant and grocery store pies.

I usually take home a good amount of food because mom can't eat it all and to keep it from going to waste. This year I'll be taking back some leftover Halloween candy that will end up in some local food banks where it can be handed out as extra treats in food bags; but I will bring some to the newsroom.

I can't eat candy, but plenty of my coworkers have a sweet tooth.

Of course, Thanksgiving becomes the prelude to Christmas. Bargain hunters in my family will head for the stores and the big sales. I do my Christmas shopping early; in fact, I started around Halloween.

I know some shoppers love the hustle of bargain hunting and finding those perfect gifts, but I don't enjoy big crowds and the rush. I'd rather shop at small local stores instead of battling crowds and standing in long lines at the checkout counter. I try to reduce the holiday stress.

I also try to leave for my holiday destinations as early as possible to avoid that last-minute rush of drivers eager to get to where they're going despite the weather and the risks. I left for Mom's house as early as I could Wednesday afternoon. If something happened and I couldn't leave Wednesday, I was up at dawn Thursday morning. I had my bags packed. I ate a quick bowl of cereal and then I was on the road.

Early morning traffic is a lot lighter than the rush hour variety.

No matter what, I spent the day with Mom and visiting relatives. Thanksgiving is a day for kicking back and not worrying about travel, Christmas shopping or rushing to a store to get a forgotten ingredient.

I'll be giving thanks for my loved ones and an actual day off.

Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.

