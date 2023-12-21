Greg Jordan: When you want to solve a problem, you have to speak up

Dec. 21—My dad Alan Jordan, known to many of his coworkers as Al, was a chief design engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways when he retired. He joined the department when work started on the West Virginia Turnpike and other parts of the state's highway system and he retired when the last of it was being completed.

Dad taught me a lot, and one particular thing I learned is that building any kind of infrastructure isn't quick and easy. The number of hoops builders have to jump through to get even a simple project done would make a circus acrobat nauseous.

Years of planning and preparation go into a highway project before the first ground's broken. And a lot of people don't understand that building even a simple road is an expensive and complicated process.

An example from years ago comes to mind.

A couple in Tazewell County wanted a road built up to their home. I went up the narrow, one-lane path leading up to their house.

It was a very small neighborhood with only four or five other houses.

The husband pointed out the hillside and insisted that a bulldozer could easily plow a road up to the site.

All it would need after plowing was some asphalt.

Well, I called dad that evening and described the situation to him. He immediately said that couple was wanting a road that would cost at least a million dollars once it was done. And it was going to take more than a few days to build.

It wasn't going to be quick and easy.

This situation came to mind again back in June 2019 when state inspectors checked the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield and declared it unsafe.

There didn't seem to be any immediate plans to replace the bridge, so the residents of the city's East End and North Side started regular protests at the old bridge and calling lawmakers.

If the residents had failed to speak up, highway officials up in Charleston might have concluded that replacing the bridge wasn't necessary.

If nobody complained, it would have been easy to assume that people were satisfied with the alternate routes and didn't care if a new bridge was built. Speaking up let them know this wasn't the case. The Grant Street Bridge had to be replaced.

By speaking up immediately, the residents impacted by the bridge's closing and demolition speeded up the process for replacing it.

The money for it was found sooner and work with Norfolk Southern Railroad started sooner.

Design work and preparations for securing the necessary steel, concrete and specialized parts started sooner.

As I said before, building any type of infrastructure is a long and complicated process.

I know that Dad and his colleagues would work for years on getting even a single stretch of highway designed and constructed.

It's a complex effort requiring a lot of coordination and financing. I know the process becomes even more complicated when things such as historic structures and environmental concerns come into play. Everybody has a study which needs to be completed and regulations that must be followed.

When the people of the East End and North Side of Bluefield spoke up, they started the process of replacing the Grant Street Bridge sooner.

I'm sure this shaved a lot of time off of achieving the final result.

I'm guessing that bridge was built at least a year sooner than it would have been otherwise, and that's only after the state decided to replace it.

Dad taught me that when you want to solve a problem, you have to speak up if you need help.

Well, the people who needed a new Grant Street Bridge spoke up and kept speaking up until their voices were heard.

The result of their efforts now stand as a span of steel and concrete.

