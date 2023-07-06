Greg Leon, Midlands restaurateur, found guilty of murdering his wife’s lover

South Carolina restaurateur Greg Leon has been found guilty of murdering his wife’s lover on Valentine’s Day, 2016.

Jurors returned their verdict just after 4 p.m. on Thursday after deliberating just under 2.5 hours.

Leon, who owns a chain of Midlands Mexican restaurants, was convicted of murdering 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos after finding Bravo Santos with Leon’s wife in the back seat of a pickup truck. Santos was naked except for a pair of socks when he was shot.

Leon had tracked his wife to a Lexington County park-and-ride with a GPS tracker hidden in her car.

Driven by rage, Leon was a “control freak” driven to kill his wife and her lover to avenge his wounded honor, 11th Cicruit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said in his closing arguments.

“His plan was to kill two people, his wife and her lover,” Hubbard said. “And he succeeded in killing one person, Arturo Bravo Santos.”

The verdict came after a nearly three-week trial in Lexington County, South Carolina. The judgment was reached by a jury of seven women and five men. They began their deliberations at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

In charging the jurors, jury, Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV advised them that the jury of many of the issues that have come up in the trial, most notably the requirements of finding someone not guilty by virtue of self-defense.

To reach their verdict, the jury sorted through evidence that included video footage from the parking lot and reconstructions of the shooting along with seven days of testimony from 23 witnesses. Among the witnesses were law enforcement investigators, two pathologists, a pawn shop owner, the victim’s roommate and lover, and Leon himself.

Dressed in black crocodile skin shoes, a blue suit, white shirt unbuttoned to display a red cross that he has worn in court everyday, Leon appeared impassive throughout closing arguments.