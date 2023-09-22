Greg Locke's congregation brings church to Wilson County planning commission amid lawsuit

Pastor Greg Locke's congregation brought church to the Wilson County Planning Commission Friday. But the zeal didn't immediately settle a dispute the county has with Global Vision Bible Church.

A lawsuit the county has filed against the church is still on hold.

Dozens of Global Vision Bible Church members attended the commission hearing and sang hymns before the meeting was called to order. The church was on the agenda because of concerns that include zoning and stormwater violations.

"It's beautiful that we have a church that stands unified and we worship the Lord Jesus," Global Vision Associate Pastor Jesse Jones said of the turnout.

Locke, known for controversial right-wing positions, did not attend the meeting because he was out of state speaking, according to Jones. Last year, he held a bonfire to burn occult-related books and materials opposed by the church.

The lawsuit filed by Wilson County alleges that Global Vision Bible Church has done work on its campus at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road in west Wilson County without site plan approval, building permits and land disturbance permits.

Standing room only

The church has put up a large tent for services because of growth, cleared land and added a compacted gravel parking lot, according to county officials. The site plan could address the zoning violations and drainage issues on the property, Wilson County Planner Christopher Lawless said.

The item was deferred to review drainage concerns for solutions.

Global Vision has worked with engineers and "is willing to comply with what's asked of us by the state and the county," Jones told the commission.

Those connected with the church packed the 121-seat courtroom until it was standing-room only. Many raised their hands in reverence as they sang hymns. There was no disruption during the meeting itself.

"We support the church, we go to church there, we love the church and have seen a lot of positive outcomes," parishioner Dave Snyder said.

The next planning commission meeting is Oct. 20.

"These procedures must be followed through in order for you to get a proper decision, up or down," planning commissioner John Jewell said to the crowd.

Will Global Vision pay thousands for police OT

Global Vision and Locke found themselves in another dispute with local governments after Mt. Juliet and Wilson County separately billed the church an approximate $18,000 combined for police overtime needed to manage traffic for a large Labor Day event.

The National Deliverance Training Conference was held Sept. 2-4 at Global Vision and drew approximately 8,000, Locke said.

Mt. Juliet sent Global Vision an invoice for just under $11,000 to pay for police expenses that city's police department told the church it incurred to manage traffic.

Wilson County sent a bill for approximately $7,000 Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Police reported traffic congestion, pedestrians walking in the road and a portion of the Old Lebanon Dirt Road being shut down for a period of time from the conference event.

Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti believes the church "is responsible" to pay. Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings also said that Bryan "has a right to send that bill under the circumstances."

Locke referred to the bills received by the church as "totally unexpected" and said "we've been lied about." The church has discussed the billing with an attorney, he said.

"There have been a lot of unfair accusations towards the church, the pastor, his wife, his family," said church-goer Michael Ray.

