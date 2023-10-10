Greg Malarik's second trial begins for allegedly murdering wife Sherri Malarik in 2001

Sixteen months after a jury could not come to a unanimous decision on whether a Cantonment man killed his wife two decades ago, he returned to court Monday for a second trial.

Gregory Malarik, who was indicted for the first-degree premeditated murder of his wife Sherri, is accused of shooting Sherri twice in the head, stuffing her into the passenger seat of the family minivan and leaving her in the parking lot of Winn-Dixie on Sept. 21, 2001. Gregory Malarik was not arrested for the crime until 2020 when his alleged accomplice and illicit partner Jennifer Spohn confessed to helping him leave the scene after being offered immunity.

The first trial began in June 2022, and after four days of hearing evidence the jury could not reach a verdict and the judge was forced to declare a mistrial.

The state's case against Gregory Malarik

Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea began the new trial telling the jury about Gregory and Spohn's affair while Sherri was stationed in Greece as a U.S. Navy petty officer, the alleged reason for the murder.

Shea says evidence will reveal that Gregory would joke about how much easier it would be to kill his wife rather than get a third divorce, and stepson Jacob Malarik testified Monday that his stepfather suddenly grew interested in true crime TV shows while his mother was in Greece.

The prosecutor also told the jury that Gregory was likely the last person to see Sherri alive when she left the house and walked into the backyard where Gregory and the van were waiting.

"He killed his wife in the backyard in the family minivan with a .25-caliber firearm, and then had an elaborate plan to dispose of her body," Shea said. "It will be a long and dirty road listening to all of this testimony ... but it ultimately means you will have all the evidence to convict the defendant as charged of first-degree premeditated murder."

Gregory Malarik defense case

Gregory's attorney, Chris Crawford, argued that there is too much reasonable doubt that Spohn could just as easily have committed the crime rather than Gregory, mentioning that Spohn began the affair after her husband divorced her, took all of her money and left her pregnant with nothing.

He also argued that Spohn only confessed to helping Gregory in 2020 after investigators questioned her multiple times over two days, and he says her recollection of events exactly matched a hypothetical situation investigators had told her the day before her confession.

"The problem with this case, and the problem you're going to see throughout all the evidence is that tragedy, that massive loss, was left out when you look at the horrible investigation that the state did and the feds," Crawford told the jury. "It was a parade of errors, and we're going to go through it all."

One of the errors Crawford referenced was when NCIS investigator Mark Smeester told the court during the first trial that they could not find the second bullet that killed Sherri, but later Crawford pointed out the second bullet on the seat of the van. Smeester then said he realized the bullet had been mislabeled for over two decades.

How long will Gregory Malarik's trial last?

Gregory's murder trial is tentatively scheduled to end Friday, but Shea said she is planning to call seven more witnesses than she did during the first trial.

If convicted, Gregory faces a mandatory minimum life sentence.

