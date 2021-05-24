Greg Olsen shares that his son may need a heart transplant

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says his son may need another heart transplant.

Olsen’s youngest son, TJ Olsen, was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012. He has had three open-heart surgeries and has lived with a modified heart for the past eight years.

“Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end,” Olsen tweeted Monday. “We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant.”

Olsen played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 before playing the final season of his career with the Seahawks. He signed a one-day contract in March to retire as a Panther earlier this offseason.

This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family. As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life. — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 24, 2021

His son, as well as his other two children, Tate and Talbot, were at his retirement ceremony.

In 2013, the Olsens established a charitable foundation, the HEARTest Yard to help children born with congenital heart issues similar to T.J.’s. The foundation has donated money to the Levine Children’s Hospital so that pediatric heart patients can be provided home care and additional therapy once they are discharged from the hospital.

“We are so thankful for the incredible support we have received over the years,” Olsen tweeted. “We have received world class care at Levine Children’s Hospital and we are so appreciative of their amazing team.

“We don’t know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook. TJ has been a fighter since birth. We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience.”