Greg Pence not running for reelection, leaving fourth open U.S. House seat for Indiana

Indiana U.S. Rep. Greg Pence announced Tuesday he will not run for reelection to Congress after three terms in Washington, D.C.

Pence, the brother of former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, is the second Republican member of Indiana’s congressional delegation just this week to announce his retirement from the House, leaving a total of four open seats headed into the fall election.

Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon announced he would not run for reelection on Monday. Rep. Jim Banks is not running for reelection due to his U.S. Senate campaign and Rep. Victoria Spartz last year said she would not seek reelection, although she told IndyStar in December she might reconsider that decision.

Pence was elected to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District in 2018, winning the same seat his brother held before being elected Indiana governor. It covers Greenfield and southern Indianapolis east to the Ohio border. Greg Pence last won reelection to the 6th District seat in 2022.

In a Tuesday statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pence said he would focus the remainder of his term in 2024 on delivering constituent services.

“To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District — it is a privilege and an honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital,” the X statement said.

